Ben Chilwell News: Trains normally Tuesday

Chilwell (hamstring) was present at Tuesday's team training session and appears to have recovered from the issue that kept him out against Rijeka and Nantes, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Chilwell had returned late from England and missed Monday's opening session, but his presence on the pitch Tuesday is an encouraging sign with Saturday's home clash against Nice on the horizon. The defender is an undisputed starter for Strasbourg whether at left-back or in central defense, and getting him back for a home game is a significant boost for the Alsaciens. With Diego Moreira and Abdoul Ouattara still working through their own fitness issues, having Chilwell available gives Strasbourg some much-needed defensive stability heading into the weekend.