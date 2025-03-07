Ben Davies Injury: Late call for Sunday

Davies (undisclosed) has been progressing well and training this week. He will be a late call for Sunday's match against Bournemouth, according to coach Ange Postecoglou in the press conference. "He's progressed and he's training. There's a chance he plays, but we'll see over the next 48 hours."

Davies will be a late call for Sunday's match after making good progress and training this week at Tottenham's training ground. However, it remains uncertain whether the defender will feature significantly even if fully fit, as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have returned from injury, and Kevin Danso was brought in during the transfer window, increasing competition in defense.