Ben Davies Injury: Option for Thursday

Davies (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Alkmaar, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Davies had trained Wednesday morning, so it is no surprise to see the defender is an option for Thursday's contest. This will end a four-match absence for the defender and he will hope to remain fit moving forward, as he has missed 17 matches through injury this season. However, he has started in his past six appearances and will look to see that spot immediately.