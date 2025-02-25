Ben Davies Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Davies (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 4-1 win against Ipswich due to an injury and will also miss Wednesday's clash against Manchester City, coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed in a press conference. "We were hoping maybe Ben would be ready for this game, he won't make it, but we've a seven-day break (after City), so, he'll miss out."

