Ben Davies News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Davies helped lead Spurs to its first Premier League win since Dec. 15 Sunday as he kept a clean sheet for just the second time in the league this season. He played well on the defensive end, making a season-high 10 clearances and also intercepting two passes and blocking one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.