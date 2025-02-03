Ben Davies News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday
Davies recorded 10 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win against Brentford.
Davies helped lead Spurs to its first Premier League win since Dec. 15 Sunday as he kept a clean sheet for just the second time in the league this season. He played well on the defensive end, making a season-high 10 clearances and also intercepting two passes and blocking one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now