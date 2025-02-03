Fantasy Soccer
Ben Davies headshot

Ben Davies News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Davies recorded 10 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win against Brentford.

Davies helped lead Spurs to its first Premier League win since Dec. 15 Sunday as he kept a clean sheet for just the second time in the league this season. He played well on the defensive end, making a season-high 10 clearances and also intercepting two passes and blocking one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Ben Davies
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
