Davies made his first start of the season Sunday, stepping in for the injured Destiny Udogie (strain) and playing over Djed Spence. He made the most of his opportunity as he scored Spurs' lone goal of the day, a redirection off a corner assisted by Micky van de Ven. It was one of two shots he put on target, and he also created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he contributed five clearances, one tackle and one blocked shot before he was replaced in the 88ths minute by Spence. With so much fixture congestion coming up Davies could see more playing time this month, and he proved on Sunday that he can still put in productive shifts.