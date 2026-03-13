Ben Gannon Doak Injury: Back in training, remains out
Gannon Doak (hamstring) resumed team training this week but Saturday's clash against Burnley is coming too soon for him, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Daily Echo.
Gannon Doak is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since early November, as the forward was back in team training this week. That said, Saturday's clash against the Clarets is coming too soon for him. Once fully fit, Doak will look to work his way back into the rotation, though he is likely to resume a bench role for the Cherries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Gannon Doak See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 3200 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season234 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season235 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Gannon Doak See More