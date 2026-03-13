Ben Gannon Doak headshot

Ben Gannon Doak Injury: Back in training, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gannon Doak (hamstring) resumed team training this week but Saturday's clash against Burnley is coming too soon for him, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

Gannon Doak is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since early November, as the forward was back in team training this week. That said, Saturday's clash against the Clarets is coming too soon for him. Once fully fit, Doak will look to work his way back into the rotation, though he is likely to resume a bench role for the Cherries.

Ben Gannon Doak
AFC Bournemouth
