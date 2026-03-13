Ben Gannon Doak Injury: Back in training, remains out

Gannon Doak (hamstring) resumed team training this week but Saturday's clash against Burnley is coming too soon for him, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

