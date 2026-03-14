Ben Gannon Doak News: Makes bench Saturday
Gannon Doak (hamstring) makes the bench for Saturday's clash against Burnley.
Gannon Doak was initially expected to stay sidelined this week, but he beat the clock on a late fitness test and earns a spot on the bench for Saturday's showdown with the Clarets. It is his first appearance in the matchday squad since early November but his return shouldn't shake up the Cherries' starting XI going forward as he has largely been a depth piece this season, making four Premier League appearances and chipping in with one assist.
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