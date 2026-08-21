Ben Johnson News: Joins Stoke City on loan
Johnson has joined Stoke City on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.
Johnson has made 47 appearances for Chelsea since joining in the summer of 2024, and this move gives him a fresh opportunity to gain regular playing time in the Championship. He's expected to compete for a role in Stoke's back line as he looks to build on his experience and establish himself as a consistent contributor at this level.
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