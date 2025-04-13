Fantasy Soccer
Ben Johnson headshot

Ben Johnson News: Records assist and goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Johnson scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and five chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Chelsea.

Johnson had been a quiet starter for most of 2025 until Sunday. He logged the assist to Ipswich Town's first goal, scored by Julio Enciso. Enciso returned the favor by assisting Johnson's goal, which also marks his first since Ipswich earned Premier League promotion.

Ben Johnson
Ipswich Town
