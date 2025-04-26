Ben Johnson News: Sees red Saturday
Johnson was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute of Saturday's match against Newcastle.
Johnson was sent off in Saturday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next contest against Everton on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the frontline with Omari Hutchinson likely getting his starting role back against the Toffees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now