Ben Johnson headshot

Ben Johnson News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Johnson was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute of Saturday's match against Newcastle.

Johnson was sent off in Saturday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next contest against Everton on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the frontline with Omari Hutchinson likely getting his starting role back against the Toffees.

Ben Johnson
Ipswich Town
