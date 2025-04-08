Fantasy Soccer
Ben Lundt headshot

Ben Lundt News: Concedes five in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lundt recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Sporting Kansas City.

Lundt did his best but his five saves weren't enough as KC scored two in the second half to defeat St. Louis Saturday. While filling in for Roman Burki, he has produced 15 saves in just four matches and kept one clean sheet. With the return of Burki immenent, Lundt won't be the top choice in goal for much longer.

Ben Lundt
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
