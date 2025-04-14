Ben Lundt News: Concedes two to Columbus
Lundt recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew.
Lundt made his fifth consecutive start Sunday and conceded two goals in his second straight outing. He has now conceded six goals and made 18 saves this season. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Vancouver, aside which has scored an MLS-best 17 goals through eight matches this season.
