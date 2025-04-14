Fantasy Soccer
Ben Lundt headshot

Ben Lundt News: Concedes two to Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Lundt recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew.

Lundt made his fifth consecutive start Sunday and conceded two goals in his second straight outing. He has now conceded six goals and made 18 saves this season. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Vancouver, aside which has scored an MLS-best 17 goals through eight matches this season.

Ben Lundt
St. Louis City SC
