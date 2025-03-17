Ben Lundt News: Earns clean sheet

Lundt recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Lundt saw 15 Seattle shots Saturday but was forced into just one save from one shot on target en route to earning his first clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. The St. Louis backup keeper was forced into action after starter Roman Burki suffered a hand fracture that will see him miss a matter of weeks. Lundy has made just five MLS appearances (five starts) since 2023. He is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when St. Louis travel to take-on MLS's top scoring team - Philadelphia Union.