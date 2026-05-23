Ben Lundt News: Makes first start of season
Lundt kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.
Lundt helped St. Louis to all three points by blanking Austin on Saturday. It was the first start of the season for Lundt as he filled in for the injured Roman Burki. Lundt and St. Louis won't have an MLS match until after the World Cup leaving Burki plenty of time to recover.
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