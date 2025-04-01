Ben Lundt News: One save in defeat
Lundt had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Austin FC.
Lundt was beaten once in the first half Sunday as St. Louis Cty SC fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austin FC. Since starting keeper Roman Burki went down with a hand injury, Lundt has equipped himself amiably, making 10 saves and five clearances across three appearances (three starts). With Burki expected to remain on the shelf until at least mid-April, Lundt should be the man between the sticks Saturday for St. Louis City SC's matchup at Sporting Kansas City.
