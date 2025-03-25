Fantasy Soccer
Ben Lundt headshot

Ben Lundt News: Solid effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Lundt made eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.

Despite the loss, Lundt out up an brilliant performance against Philadelphia, making eight saves to keep the Union at just one goal. He will be mending the net for the injured Roman Burki, already starting the last two games, making nine saves while allowing just a goal with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Austin for the next contest on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five matches.

Ben Lundt
St. Louis City SC
