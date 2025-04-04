Fantasy Soccer
Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

White (undisclosed) has a chance to play during Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Mikel Arteta. "There's a chance, yes."

White could play during Saturday's trip despite being ruled out mid-week. The defender would be a nice boon to get back, especially with Gabriel (hamstring) set for surgery. White has started just once since making his own return from injury and has struggled with some nagging issues.

Ben White
Arsenal
