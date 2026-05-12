Ben White Injury: Done for season

White suffered MCL damage in his knee and will miss the rest of the season, while also being unlikely for the World Cup, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

White is going to miss the rest of the season, as many thought after he went down with a knee injury against West Ham, suffering from MCL damage. Unfortunately for the England international, this will also likely end his World Cup hopes, as a timeline for his recovery will likely take at least a month or two depedning on the damage and which recovery steps are taken. Jurrien Timber (ankle) is still working on a return of his own, so Cristhian Mosquera is a possible option to take duties at right-back. White ends his season with one assist and three clean sheets in 12 appearances (nine starts).