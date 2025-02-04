Ben White Injury: Hopeful for return after break

White (knee) is still out but eyeing a return following this week's break, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per Simon Collings of The Standard. "Ben is still out. Hopefully, after the break, he will be available."

White will remain out yet another week, missing the club's mid-week Carabao Cup match. However, it does appear he is nearing a return, possibly featuring again after the break. That said, he will still have to train ahead of that, hoping to be given the green light this week. He would then have his next chance of returning against Leicester on Feb. 15.