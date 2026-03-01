Ben White Injury: Out again
White (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea.
White is not with the team Sunday as he entered the game looking to be more of a doubt than questionable, missing a second straight match. This is a loss of depth on the right of the defense for another match, with juries Timber continuing in his starting role.
