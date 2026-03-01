Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

White (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea.

White is not with the team Sunday as he entered the game looking to be more of a doubt than questionable, missing a second straight match. This is a loss of depth on the right of the defense for another match, with juries Timber continuing in his starting role.

