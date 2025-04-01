Ben White Injury: Out Tuesday

White is out for Tuesday's match against Fulham due to a small injury, according to his club. "Yesterday we tried, he wasn't feeling right, so we decided not to put him in the squad today."

White is not in the squad Tuesday, with the defender left on the sidelines. This comes after he went unused last match, possibly not missing due to injury and just not in the selection with another match Tuesday. Either way, this will be something to monitor, as he did start only two games ago.