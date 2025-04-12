Fantasy Soccer
Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Out with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

White is out for Saturday's match against Brentford due to a knock, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Ben couldn't be in the squad because he felt something again post-training yesterday."

White is a late addition to the injury list Saturday, with the defender on the sidelines due to a knock he suffered in training. This will be something to monitor heading into Wednesday's UCL contest, although he did only appear off the bench in the first leg. It does appear to be a minor issue, hoping testing doesn't reveal anything further.

Ben White
Arsenal
