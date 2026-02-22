Ben White Injury: Out with small injury

White is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham due to a small injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He had a little [injury- yesterday and he couldn't make the game."

White is not with the club for the North London Derby, picking up an issue in training that has left him out. Luckily for the club, it appears to be minor, only a small knock. His absence does leave them without some depth in the defense, typically their backup right-back.