Ben White Injury: Questionable for Sunday
White (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Ben, let's see."
White looks to be a late call for the Gunners once again, set for some testing ahead of Sunday's outing. He has only missed one game due to the injury, but will hope to give the defense a bit more depth with his addition. That said, a bench spot is likely to be deemed fit.
