Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

White (knock) remains out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield.

White remains out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield as he continues to deal with the knock that sidelined him for the last three games. The defender is still working toward full fitness and no timeline to return has been given for the Englishman. His absence doesn't have a big impact on the starting XI since he should remain the backup to Jurrien Timber when fit, although it is the young Marli Salmon starting Saturday against Mansfield.

