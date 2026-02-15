Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

White was forced off the field in the 79th minute of Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic due to an apparent hamstring injury.

White is feared to have suffered an injury Sunday, going down in the 79th minute before making his way off the field. The initial reports appear to be diagnosing a hamstring injury, although more should come following the match. Jurrien Timber is the typical starter at right-back either way, so this shouldn't force a change. However, with Ricardo Calafiori also injured in warmups, the club is getting low on replacements.

Ben White
Arsenal
More Stats & News
