Ben White Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

White is feared to have suffered an injury Sunday, going down in the 79th minute before making his way off the field. The initial reports appear to be diagnosing a hamstring injury, although more should come following the match. Jurrien Timber is the typical starter at right-back either way, so this shouldn't force a change. However, with Ricardo Calafiori also injured in warmups, the club is getting low on replacements.