Ben White Injury: Suffers knee injury

White was forced off the field in the 28th minute of Saturday's match against West Ham due to an apparent knee injury.

White would go down in the first half Sunday and was immediately unable to continue, suffering what appears to be a somewhat serious knee injury. Unfortunately for the defender, this is likely to end his season, as with only a few weeks left, a knee injury is likely to take that amount of time to recover from, and possibly even some more time into the summer for a full-back who has dealt with injury issues in the past. Jurrien Timber is still working on a return from an ankle injury, so Cristhian Mosquera is the likely replacement at right-back moving forward if White does indeed remain out.