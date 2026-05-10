Ben White headshot

Ben White Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 9:06am

White was forced off the field in the 28th minute of Saturday's match against West Ham due to an apparent knee injury.

White would go down in the first half Sunday and was immediately unable to continue, suffering what appears to be a somewhat serious knee injury. Unfortunately for the defender, this is likely to end his season, as with only a few weeks left, a knee injury is likely to take that amount of time to recover from, and possibly even some more time into the summer for a full-back who has dealt with injury issues in the past. Jurrien Timber is still working on a return from an ankle injury, so Cristhian Mosquera is the likely replacement at right-back moving forward if White does indeed remain out.

Ben White
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben White See More
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago