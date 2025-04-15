Ben White Injury: Trains, fit for UCL match

White (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's contest against Real Madrid after training, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of ESPN. "Ben managed to train with us and he will be back in the squad."

White is back in the call after an absence due to a knock he suffered in training. He only saw a minute of action in the first leg, so he will likely be set for the bench during his return. However, this is good news, adding another solid defensive option back to their full-back room.