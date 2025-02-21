Ben White News: Available going forward

White was on the bench against Leicester City and is an option to start going forward, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He is ready to play. Whether to start or not is a decision we will make tomorrow, but he's certainly available now to be a part of the group."

It's easy to forget White has been a key start for the Arsenal back line the last few seasons, but following a return from injury, he suddenly doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the XI. Jurrien Timber has been featuring at right-back of late while Myles Lewis-Skelly is on the left side. For White to get back in the side, it would likely mean a move to the bench for Lewis-Skelly.