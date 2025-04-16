Ben White News: Bench spot Wednesday
White (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
White was dealing with a slight knock after suffering an issue in training, but has put that behind him to earn a bench spot Wednesday. He appeared off the bench in the first leg and possibly could do the same Wednesday, especially if the club goes for a more defensive lineup near the end to preserve the advantage.
