Ben White headshot

Ben White News: Bench spot Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

White (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.

White was dealing with a slight knock after suffering an issue in training, but has put that behind him to earn a bench spot Wednesday. He appeared off the bench in the first leg and possibly could do the same Wednesday, especially if the club goes for a more defensive lineup near the end to preserve the advantage.

Ben White
Arsenal
More Stats & News
