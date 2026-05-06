Ben White News: Busy from right-back

White generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Atlético Madrid.

White was excellent on both sides of the ball Tuesday. He didn't get involved with the goal, but he created a chance and took a shot while also sending in three crosses. He's an excellent option on both sides of the ball, but White tends to be more comfortable in his defensive duties, which suits the Arsenal gameplan perfectly.