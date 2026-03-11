Ben White headshot

Ben White News: Finds bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

White (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.

White has returned to the team sheet and is an option again, ending a four-game absence due to an injury. He should return to more of a rotational role moving forward, serving as a backup right-back for Jurrien Timber.

Ben White
Arsenal
