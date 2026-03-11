Ben White News: Finds bench
White (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.
White has returned to the team sheet and is an option again, ending a four-game absence due to an injury. He should return to more of a rotational role moving forward, serving as a backup right-back for Jurrien Timber.
