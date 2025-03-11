Ben White News: Fit to start soon

White is in a good position to start a game soon after building minutes carefully, coach Mikel Arteta said in the press conference, Simon Collings reports for Standard Sport.

White has been building up minutes following his knee injury but did not feature against Manchester United on Sunday. His coach indicated he is close to earning a start which could come Wednesday against PSV as Arsenal are nearly through to the next round. This would also allow Jurrien Timber to rest ahead of Sunday's derby against Chelsea.