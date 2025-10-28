White has been back from his injury for some time now, but has yet to earn much of a role with the squad, starting in one of his two appearances since Sept. 16, earning 65 minutes of play. That said, the club has been managing his minutes and limiting the defender, ensuring he can maintain fitness after a setback to begin the season. It still appears the right-back is more of a rotational option behind Jurrien Timber moving forward, although he should receive more opportunities for minutes, especially if injuries occur in the defense.