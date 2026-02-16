Ben White News: Not injured

White didn't suffer an injury during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic, the player confirmed on his intagram, according to Football London. "Next round. No injuries."

White had to come off late in Sunday's FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, but it does not appear to be anything serious after he confirmed on Instagram that he is fine and not dealing with an injury. That said, the defender is still expected to be evaluated over the next few days to ensure it is nothing more than a minor knock. White has mostly operated as a depth option for the Gunners this season after losing the starting right-back job to Jurrien Timber, so even if he is sidelined, it would not be expected to shake up the starting XI.