Benat Gerenabarrena headshot

Benat Gerenabarrena News: Loaned to Castellon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Gerenabarrena has been loaned to Castellon from Athletic, according to his parent club.

Garenabarrena is going to leave the club for the upcoming season, instead serving in the second tier of Spanish football with Castellon. This comes after over 100 matches with the reserve squad, but not a single appearance with the first team. That said, he will hope to see his opportunity after his loan spell.

