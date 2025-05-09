Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Suffers bruise in leg

Prados suffered a laceration and bruise to the front of his right leg in Thursday's clash against Manchester United, making him a doubt for upcoming fixtures depending on his recovery, the club announced.

Prados suffered a violent tackle early in Thursday's game against the Red Devils and played through pain before being forced off. It was revealed that he sustained a laceration and bruise to the front of his right leg. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be available for upcoming matches although he is now in doubt to feature in Sunday's clash against Alaves. That said, he started only two of his last six matches, meaning his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.