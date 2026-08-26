Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Suffers minor thigh injury

Prados (thigh) will miss Thursday's clash against Barcelona after being diagnosed with a minor muscular injury to his left rectus femoris, the club announced.

Prados is working indoors at the club's training facilities after tests confirmed the muscular issue, ruling him out of the trip to Barcelona. The injury has been described as minor, though Athletic have not provided a specific recovery timeline and his return will depend on how he progresses. The midfielder's status will therefore need to be monitored ahead of the club's following fixtures.