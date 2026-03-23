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Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Trains normally Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Prados (knee) was spotted training normally Monday, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Prados is closing in on his return from an ACL injury and was seen training normally Monday during the international break. The midfielder is in the final stage of his recovery and could be on track to make his return at some point in April if everything stays on schedule. That is a big boost for the Basques, as he would give them another midfield option and could help the club down the stretch of the season.

Benat Prados Diaz
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