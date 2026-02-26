Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Trains on grass

Prados (knee) was spotted training individually on grass Thursday, the club posted.

Prados took a real step forward in his comeback from a long-term ACL injury, as the midfielder was spotted back on the grass Thursday getting in individual work. He is still facing a lengthy road, with his return originally targeted for June, but getting back in cleats and moving through drills is a strong sign that his rehab is trending in the right direction. It is not the finish line yet, but this kind of progress signals that his recovery is picking up momentum.