Benat Prados Diaz headshot

Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Trains on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Prados (knee) was spotted training individually on grass Thursday, the club posted.

Prados took a real step forward in his comeback from a long-term ACL injury, as the midfielder was spotted back on the grass Thursday getting in individual work. He is still facing a lengthy road, with his return originally targeted for June, but getting back in cleats and moving through drills is a strong sign that his rehab is trending in the right direction. It is not the finish line yet, but this kind of progress signals that his recovery is picking up momentum.

Benat Prados Diaz
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benat Prados Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benat Prados Diaz See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
217 days ago