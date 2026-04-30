Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Trains with team Thursday

Prados (knee) was back training normally Thursday after missing Wednesday's session and could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Alaves, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito.

Prados has been working his way back from an ACL injury and his return to normal training is an encouraging sign heading into the weekend. The midfielder's potential return would give Athletic Club another valuable midfield option for the final stretch of the season, and with no absences reported in Friday's session, Prados could be firmly in the mix to feature against Alaves if he comes through without any setbacks.