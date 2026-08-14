Benat Prados Diaz News: Available for Atalanta friendly
Prados (knee) is on the bench for Friday's friendly match against Atalanta.
Prados dealt with a knee issue for much of the preseason, but the central midfielder is on the bench and will be an option for the final game before the start of the 2026/27 league campaign. Prados was limited to just two games in 2025/26 after sustaining an ACL tear in August, but this is an encouraging sign for his potential availability for the league opener versus Sevilla on Aug. 22.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benat Prados Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benat Prados Diaz See More