Benat Prados Diaz News: Available for Atalanta friendly

Prados (knee) is on the bench for Friday's friendly match against Atalanta.

Prados dealt with a knee issue for much of the preseason, but the central midfielder is on the bench and will be an option for the final game before the start of the 2026/27 league campaign. Prados was limited to just two games in 2025/26 after sustaining an ACL tear in August, but this is an encouraging sign for his potential availability for the league opener versus Sevilla on Aug. 22.