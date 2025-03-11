Fantasy Soccer
Benat Prados Diaz News: Creates four chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Prados created four chances, sent in two accurate crosses and made three tackles (two won) and two clearances during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Prados is mostly known for his defensive contributions but this time he was way more impactful when his team had the ball as he paced all players in chances created. After being a substitute in each of the previous two league matches, the midfielder will hope this performance helps him to remain in the lineup for upcoming contests.

