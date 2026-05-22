Benat Prados Diaz News: Fit for final game

Prados (knee) is available for Saturday's season finale against Real Madrid, marking a significant milestone in his return from the ACL injury that has kept him sidelined since August, the club posted.

Prados has been working his way back through training after the lengthy rehabilitation process, and his availability for the final fixture of the season is a reward for the patience and dedication shown throughout what has been a deeply frustrating personal campaign. The midfielder is expected to hold a bench role rather than pushing for a starting spot given the time he has been out, but getting back into the matchday squad for such a high-profile occasion at the Bernabeu is a meaningful step forward in his recovery ahead of the 2026/27 season.