Benat Turrientes News: Brace of assists before fifth yellow

Turrientes delivered a brace of assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna before receiving his fifth yellow of the season that will make him serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Turrientes picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play during Sunday's victory against Osasuna after delivering two assists and will serve a one-match suspension for Friday's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the park recently for the Basques, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Soler expected to take his spot deeper in the midfield for that clash.