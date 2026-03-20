Benat Turrientes News: Clears suspension

Turrientes is no longer banned after serving his one-game league suspension against Villarreal.

Turrientes will have a decent chance to regain a starting spot after delivering a pair of assists the last time he played. His potential inclusion also means a big defensive boost, as his average of 1.7 tackles per game is the third-highest on the team. Jon Gorrotxategi and Brais Mendez may see their playing time reduced if Turrientes is selected in upcoming weeks.