Benat Turrientes News: Clears suspension
Turrientes is no longer banned after serving his one-game league suspension against Villarreal.
Turrientes will have a decent chance to regain a starting spot after delivering a pair of assists the last time he played. His potential inclusion also means a big defensive boost, as his average of 1.7 tackles per game is the third-highest on the team. Jon Gorrotxategi and Brais Mendez may see their playing time reduced if Turrientes is selected in upcoming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now