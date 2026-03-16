Benat Turrientes News: Will miss one game

Turrientes will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Turrientes picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Friday's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the park recently for the Basques, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Soler expected to take his spot deeper in the midfield for that clash.