Benat Turrientes News: Will miss one game
Turrientes will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Turrientes picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Friday's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the park recently for the Basques, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Soler expected to take his spot deeper in the midfield for that clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now