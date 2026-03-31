Bence Dardai Injury: Spotted back on pitch in recovery

Dardai (knee) was seen back on the pitch Tuesday as part of his rehabilitation process, according to the club.

Dardai underwent knee surgery earlier this season and has been working his way through what is expected to be a five to nine month recovery timeline, making a return this campaign highly unlikely for the 19-year-old. Getting back on the grass is a positive milestone in his rehab journey, but Wolfsburg will be managing him carefully with an eye on having him fully fit and ready to go for the start of next season rather than rushing him back for a handful of appearances at the end of this one.