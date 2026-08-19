Benedict Hollerbach Injury: Nears comeback with fresh progress

Hollerbach (Achilles) continued making progress toward his return, again taking part in Mainz's team training session Wednesday, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Hollerbach suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in late January but was able to resume light work with teammates surprisingly early during preseason camp, gradually being folded into larger training groups since, though he has yet to feature in any friendlies. Hollerbach is expected to have his availability for Sunday's German Cup match at VfB Krieschow determined in the coming days, with coach Urs Fischer declining to give a firm timeline. His continued progress nonetheless keeps him on track for a return either in the cup or around the start of the Bundesliga season.